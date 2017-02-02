The Game Uses Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Reunion To Drag Meek Mill

Twenty 6 "SAVAGE" 😂😂😂 "I don't wanna hear about this ever again, not even when she tell em that we better as friends". A photo posted by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:37am PST

The Game still got jokes.

Young Money’s long-awaited reunion was a little overshadowed by Beyoncé’s twin pregnancy announcement. Nonetheless, it happened and we were just as excited as it appears The Game was. For us, it was beautiful to see Nicki Minaj and Drake finally hanging out again, but for the West Coast rapper and dad, it was an opportunity to shade Meek Mill.

Once their reunion photo (above) hit the ‘Gram, Game reposted it and added Drake’s “Back To Back” lyrics to the caption, which as we all know were aimed at Meek during the beginning of his beef with Drizzy. If you’ll recall, Drake rapped at the Philly rapper in Summer ’15, “I don’t wanna hear about this ever again, not even when she tell them that they better as friends.”

With Nicki and Meek calling it quits recently, it seems Drake was spot on – and Game wasn’t about to miss his opportunity to rub it in Meek’s face.

See his petty reach an all-time high above.