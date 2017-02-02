Stevie J Receives Sentence In $1.3 Million Child Support Case

Stevie J has been dealing with the courts for years now, whether it’s due to his drug use or baby mama drama.

Now, the producer has finally been forced to pay the price for skipping out on paying almost two decades of child support to a baby mama. TMZ reports that the judge is now ordering him to pay $1,304,835.86 in back child support.

The reality star will also be on probation for three years, unless he pays off his debt sooner than that. Sources say Stevie pleaded guilty in court, saying to the judge, “I accept full responsibility for not fully financially supporting my children when I was younger, but I’ve stepped up to the plate now and I fully support my children not only financially, but they are the closest individuals to me.”

Luckily for the Leave It To Stevie star, instead of being ordered to do six months in prison like the court initially suggested, all he has to do is pay up. The judge said the court will garnish 25 percent of Stevie’s monthly wages until the debt is paid, and he can’t open up any lines of credit without first letting his probation officer know.

This means he’s a shoo-in for the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.