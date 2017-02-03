What's Hot
Eminem Calls President Trump A ‘B*tch’ On Big Sean’s Song ‘No Favors’

5 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
BET Awards '10 - Show

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Big Sean’s new album “I Decided” was released Friday at midnight and a particular highlight comes from a fiery Eminem-featured song called “No Favors.”

From start to finish the song is a banger but the fiery part is when Eminem, who has never shied away from speaking his mind calls new President Donald Trump a “b”itch.” See the lyrics below:

“I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando/ Your man don’t want it, Trump’s a b*tch/ I’ll make his whole brand go under.” Eminem raps on “No Favors”

Big Sean took to Twitter yesterday to thank the Hip Hop legend and fellow Detroit native for hopping on the track. See tweet below:

Listen to “No Favors” below.

SOURCE: Spotify, Twitter

