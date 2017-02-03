San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Says National Sin Committed Against Blacks

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich recently vented about America’s “national sin” against African Americans during an interview about Black History Month, reports SLAM.

Pop says American society has a long way to go in terms of racial equality and awareness. Below are his comments in full, via the Express-News:

“It’s remembrance and a bit of a celebration in some ways. It sounds odd because we’re not there yet, but it’s always important to remember what has passed and what is being experienced now by the black population. It’s a celebration of some of the good things that have happened, and a reminder that there’s a lot more work to do. But more than anything, I think if people take the time to think about it, I think it is our national sin…

[Popovich continued,] “We have a president of the United States who spent four or five years disparaging and trying to illegitimize our president, and we know that was a big fake, but [he] still felt for some reason that it had to be done. I can still remember, a paraphrase close to a quote, ‘Investigators were sent to Hawaii and you cannot believe what they found.’ Well, that was a lie. If it’s being discussed and perpetrated at that level, then you have a national problem.”

Popovich also acknowledged white privilege during his speech after he decried Trump’s election, reports Deadspin.

