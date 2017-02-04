Artist Profile: Mariah Carey

Living legend Mariah Angela Carey still holds the title for most number one hits by a female artist and I believe she has another one on her hands. She has a new record with YG that’s about to put her back on top. Carey got her start as a background singer for Brenda K Star, but the diva couldn’t remain in the that spot for long. She released her first self titled album in 1990 and has been on fire ever since.

Mariah has proven time and time again that she has a voice that is one of a kind (yes even her New Years Eve performance was one of a kind) and has staying power. Make sure you check her new song Don’t out with the homie YG.

