Artist Profile: Vince Staples

For most Vince Staples maybe a new name but this 23 year-old has been making noise in the game for awhile now. Originally from Long Beach, California, Vince started with the group Cutthroat Boyz, along side other Cali rappers Ashton Matthews and Joey Fatts.

Vince has a huge buzz on the west coast but making a name for himself in the south, which is a big transition for what some may call an independent artist. His new song BagBak has been out for sometime but finally getting the shine it deserves. You can find his music on Hot New Hip-hop. Trust me it’s worth a listen this guy is the new wave…

