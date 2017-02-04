BET Greenlights Drama Series Pilot Based On The Life Of Nas

Danielle Jennings

The absolutely phenomenal success of the BET 3-part biopic The New Edition Story, has arguably changed the game when it comes to portraying the lives of influential black figures on screen, which means that when something works as well as this film did you want to find a way to continue the success. Well BET and legendary rapper Nas have teamed up for a drama series pilot that could potentially follow in the footsteps of The New Edition Story’s ratings, reviews and social media success.

First reported by Shadow and Act, it has just been announced that BET has given the greenlight to an hour-long drama series pilot about the life of hip hop icon Nas. The series would potentially follow the beginnings of the Queensbridge MC as a young upstart to his rise as one of the greatest hip hop artists of all-time.

The official synopsis for the scripted series reads as follows:

To be titled “Street Dreams,” the network has ordered a pilot that hails from Jonathan Levine and Nas himself, who will executive produce. Scripted by Levine, the potential series is set in New York City in the early 1990s and will chronicle the evolution of Nas, from a young man living in the Queensbridge projects, the son of a jazz musician and a Postal Service worker, to becoming a celebrated rapper and entrepreneur. The series’ title comes from the single from his second album, 1996’s ‘It Was Written.’

Since the series is still in the pilot stages, there is no word on casting, production or even if BET will decide to order it to series or as a possible movie. However, with the huge success of The New Edition Story, which gave the network its highest ratings in five years, it’s highly likely they will want to continue with what seems to be a winning formula. In the meantime, Nas still has his hands full as one of the executive producers of the critically-acclaimed Netflix series The Get Down, which is set to debut its second half this spring.

