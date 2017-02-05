Terrell Owens: “Hall of Fame is a Joke…”

It’s another year and another let down for NFL Pro Bowler Terrell “T.O.” Owens. In spite of a great NFL career ending with 1,078 receptions, 15,934 receiving yards, and 153 receiving touchdowns, the 6 time Pro Bowler still came up empty handed and was not one of the 2017 Hall of Fame Inductees.

T.O. has had a lot of support from fans, colleagues, and media regarding this year’s HOF snub. Here’s what T.O. had to say:

When you align expectations with reality you will never be disappointed. To my family,fans & friends I'm a Hall Of Famer. #FlawedProcess — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 4, 2017

Unfortunately I DID NOT MAKE IT again this year. Thanks to ALL my fans & supporters. #FlawedProcess — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 4, 2017

HOF is a total joke. Honestly, doesn't mean anything to me to get in beyond this point. https://t.co/wJJ8vVSp9d — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 5, 2017

Congratulations to the Class of 2017! Well deserved. — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 5, 2017

Hopefully we will see T.O. honored in the years to come!

