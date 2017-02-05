Terrell Owens: “Hall of Fame is a Joke…”

It’s another year and another let down for NFL Pro Bowler Terrell “T.O.” Owens. In spite of a great NFL career ending with 1,078 receptions, 15,934 receiving yards, and 153 receiving touchdowns, the 6 time Pro Bowler still came up empty handed and was not one of the 2017 Hall of Fame Inductees.
T.O. has had a lot of support from fans, colleagues, and media regarding this year’s HOF snub. Here’s what T.O. had to say:
Hopefully we will see T.O. honored in the years to come!
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours