Terrell Owens: “Hall of Fame is a Joke…”

29 mins ago

It’s another year and another let down for NFL Pro Bowler Terrell “T.O.” Owens. In spite of a great NFL career ending with 1,078 receptions, 15,934 receiving yards, and 153 receiving touchdowns, the 6 time Pro Bowler still came up empty handed and was not one of the 2017 Hall of Fame Inductees.

T.O. has had a lot of support from fans, colleagues, and media regarding this year’s HOF snub.  Here’s what T.O. had to say:

Hopefully we will see T.O. honored in the years to come!

