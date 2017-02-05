Music
Lil’ Kim Says That Her New Album Is On The Way

24 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
Diddy + Lil Kim Host BET Hip Hop Awards AfterParty

Lil Kim‘s fifth studio album Black Widow may be here sooner that you think.

The Queen Bee took to Instagram to announce that she’s settled and focused in Los Angeles while working on her fifth studio LP. “Yea Beehive I’ll be in my second home LA working on my album!!,” she writes in the caption of herself pictured in the studio. “If you see me leave believe it’s about that [money].”

Black Widow would be her first studio release since The Naked Truth which dropped in 2005.

See Kim’s stunning LA pics below:

Yea beehive ya'll know what time it is 📝🎶 #lilkimseason

A photo posted by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on

 

 

 

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

