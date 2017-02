I went GAGA over this performance. Lady Gaga put on a great half time show. A lot of people who AREN’T familiar with her music felt it was boooooring. EXPAND YOUR PLAYLIST!!! Lie OH MY GOSH, get over the fact the Migos didn’t perform. That was never going to happen. How about we stop discrediting people and their talents. OH and another thing Beyonce wasn’t coming out for that ONE song. lol

Next year I’m gonna need Rihanna on that stage. #whowitme?

Also On Hot 96.3: