T.I. & More Atlanta Rappers React To Falcons Loss [VIDEOS]

39 mins ago

indyhiphop Staff
'Roots' Night One Screening

Still can't be mad Fareal….. #RISEUP

So we lost sore loser face ass

Even the Football Gods don't like Ugly #RISEUP #SUPERBOWLLI

Found my trues on da sideline @usher @hairweavekiller #RISEUP #ATLFALCONS #SUPERBOWLLI

