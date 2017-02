Gucci Mane has a long list of beefs with rappers in the industry, but ever since Gucci Mane has been home from prison everybody says he is now a changed man. Back in 2013 Gucci went on a twitter rant and named Rocko and others in his tweets.

During Superbowl Sunday, Gucci Mane and Rocko posed in a picture together, so looks like everything is good now.

