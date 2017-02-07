‘Power’ Adds Charlie Murphy And Larenz Tate To Season 4 Cast

If you’re already looking ahead to Power’s next season, even though it doesn’t return until June, at least the casting announcements are interesting so far. It’s just been announced that both Charlie Murphy and Larenz Tate have been added to the Season 4 cast, along with Hamilton actor Brandon Victor Dixon (who you may remember is the one who addressed comments to VP Mike Pence when he attended the show.) Murphy will play prison guard Marshal Williams. Dixon will play attorney Terry Silver.

Shadow And Act reports:

Tate will play a city councilman from Jamaica, Queens who crosses paths with the now imprisoned James “Ghost” St. Patrick (star). How exactly Tate will be used isn’t public information at this time. You’ll have to tune to find out.Season 4 will open with “Ghost” behind bars, following his highly publicized arrest by his ex-girlfriend, Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Valdes, for the murder of FBI Agent Greg Knox – a crime he did not commit. Ghost can’t outrun his past choices and mounting enemies this season, which threaten his freedom and his family’s safety at every turn. His fight for redemption brings him face-to-face with the Feds, the media, new allies, and old foes. But the biggest obstacle for Ghost remains himself and his internal struggle between the man he wants to be and the one he really is.

From Executive Producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and show creator Courtney A. Kemp, the “Power” cast is led by Hardwick as drug kingpin and nightclub impresario James “Ghost” St. Patrick; Joseph Sikora, as his brother in arms in the drug business, Tommy Egan; Naturi Naughton plays James’ fierce, loyal wife Tasha St. Patrick; and Lela Loren as his first love Assistant U.S. Attorney, Angela Valdes.

“Power” season three was the most-watched Starz original series ever, with a record of 7.1M viewers across all platforms and counting. The #1 original Starz drama also ranked #1 among all weekend cable programs for African-American viewers during the 3rd season which ended last summer. Season 4 returns this summer.

