Artist Profile: YG

Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson better known as YG has been putting on for the Bompton (Compton) since he hit the scene in 2010. The 26 year-old rapper is one of the most underrated artist in the game in my opinion. Young gangsta or YG for short has had a really steady career and managed to stay relevant through the years with number one hits like My N**** which went certified platinum selling over a million copies.

Looking to come back with a different audience appeal he teamed up with Mariah Carey for her latest record Don’t, which is another hit. Be sure to check out his mini documentary depicting some of his troubles with the law in Bompton.

