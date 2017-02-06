Have you met DJ Khaled‘s mini-me?
In just three months, Baby Asahd‘s charmed the pants off of us with his daring smile and upbeat personality. Just like his dad, he loves Snapchat and has all the keys to major success. The little fella is even Executive Producing his dad’s latest album and according to Khaled, all songs must be approved by Asahd before they make it onto the project.
He’s handsome, he’s hardworking, and he’s fly down to his socks. So, we’re guessing he’s going to to be an amazing guy just like his old man. Not to mention, he makes the cutest little faces (case in point above). Check out more of our latest love bug in the gallery below and be sure to follow his dad here for never-ending preciousness.
The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled's Adorable Son, Baby Asahd
14 photos Launch gallery
The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled's Adorable Son, Baby Asahd
1. He got my back, I got his front.Source:Instagram 1 of 14
2. Don’t ever play yourself...Source:Instagram 2 of 14
3. The Drake vocals are in!Source:Instagram 3 of 14
4. Carriage talk.Source:Instagram 4 of 14
5. They’ll try to close the door on you… just open it.Source:Instagram 5 of 14
6. The key is to enjoy life, but they don’t want you to enjoy life.Source:Instagram 6 of 14
7. When you’re being humble, but be letting them other babies know!Source:Instagram 7 of 14
8. All I do is win no matter what!Source:Instagram 8 of 14
9. Elite walker talk.Source:Instagram 9 of 14
10. Special cloth alert.Source:Instagram 10 of 14
11. Everything top secret!Source:Instagram 11 of 14
12. Everything top secret!Source:Instagram 12 of 14
13. They kick you when you’re down, but wanna kick it when you’re up.Source:Instagram 13 of 14
14. They kick you when you’re down, but wanna kick it when you’re up.Source:Instagram 14 of 14
comments – Add Yours