The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

Special cloth alert...

19 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
Have you met DJ Khaled‘s mini-me?

In just three months, Baby Asahd‘s charmed the pants off of us with his daring smile and upbeat personality. Just like his dad, he loves Snapchat and has all the keys to major success. The little fella is even Executive Producing his dad’s latest album and according to Khaled, all songs must be approved by Asahd before they make it onto the project.

He’s handsome, he’s hardworking, and he’s fly down to his socks. So, we’re guessing he’s going to to be an amazing guy just like his old man. Not to mention, he makes the cutest little faces (case in point above). Check out more of our latest love bug in the gallery below and be sure to follow his dad here for never-ending preciousness.

The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled's Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

