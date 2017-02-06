Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Chance The Rapper Celebrates The Obamas With New #ThankUObama Merch

Now we can all have swagger like Chano.

20 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment

Look up Kensli, say cheese!

A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Another day, another reason to love Chance The Rapper.

The Chi-Town emcee is taking his talents to the fashion industry — sort of. Chance will honor former President Barack Obama and his family with his new #ThankUObama collection. The collection is described as a clothing line-meets-art project inspired by the former first family.

He took to Twitter last week to announce the dope line with a link to ThankUObama.Us, paired with photos of him wearing Barack Obama-inspired gear like a jersey with “America” emblazoned on it and a cool maroon tee that reads “Malia” with the tagline “We all smoke it’s ok.”

The project’s description reads, “With this project i wanted to timestamp a period in my life where i felt like i can do whatever i wanted to do and be whatever i wanted to be. The night Obama won his first term gave me so much hope, especially & most importantly as a black man. I decided to make a collection saying ‘thank you’ and give me something to smile at every now and then when i look in the closet.”

Who wouldn’t want to rock Obama X Chance The Rapper merch? Check out the full collection and prices here.

Chance the Rapper, Malia Obama And Kelly Rowland Rock Made In America

12 photos Launch gallery

Chance the Rapper, Malia Obama And Kelly Rowland Rock Made In America

Continue reading Chance the Rapper, Malia Obama And Kelly Rowland Rock Made In America

Chance the Rapper, Malia Obama And Kelly Rowland Rock Made In America


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos