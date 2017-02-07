Artist Profile: 6lack

Ricardo Valdez Valentine better known as 6lack (Black) is making some noise in the game with his new record Problems. The game is definitely changing… The artist coming in the game now are creating their own style and sound. Sure, it will always be trap music but the new artist have a soulful trap love mix kind of vibe going.

6lack has had buzz around him for some time now but mainstream spotlight since last summer when he released Free 6lack. The Atlanta rapper has been rapping since he was four and says he could make a 100 songs in his sleep.-Billboard Magazine If you haven’t heard him yet make sure you check 6lack out on sound-cloud.

