Pacers Defeat The Thunder 93-90 & Extend Their Winning Streak To 7 Games

Over the last few weeks, Indiana Pacers have played aggressive and efficient basketball giving them a six game winning streak and one of the better performances to start the month of February and on Monday night Pacers increased their win streak to seven games as they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, 93-90.

The game was tough one as the Pacers certainly had their moments where they struggled to score. However, the Pacers once again prove themselves as growing contenders in the Eastern Conference as they found way to rally defensively and defeat the Thunder.

“This has probably been the poorest we’ve shot all year, but yet we still beat a really good team,” Paul George said of the Thunder. “We’re pretty happy. We’re happy with where we’re at.”

George led the the team with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists. While Teague was had 17 points. Off the bench, Al Jefferson and Rodney Stuckey both provided strong production, while Glenn Robinson III scored 14 points and made each of his five shots.

With this win, the Pacers are now in sixth place in the East and on Wednesday they will face the first place Cleveland Cavaliers.