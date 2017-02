Trey Songz aka Mr. Steal your girl, is now looking to hang up his player card find love. A group of ladies will be competing against each other for Trey Songz heart. Vh1 announced that Trey Songz has his first dating series called “Tremaine the Playboy. Hosting his new show will be Draya Michelle and Steelo Brim. The show does not have a set release date.

