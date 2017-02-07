How To Achieve Lady Gaga’s $863 Superbowl Makeup

Every year we know halftime show is the best part of Superbowl. This year Lady Gaga took the stage and her makeup artist Sarah Tanno says Lady Gaga had on $863 worth of makeup. Here’s a list of some of the product used:
- Twinkle Pop Stick Eye Shadow in “Au Revoir 406,” $28
- Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in “Blacquer 42,” $25
- Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in “Violet Femme 82,” $25
- About Last Night Style Eye Con No. 20 Eye Shadow Palette, $99
- Style Eye Con No. 7 Plush Eye Shadow Palette in “The Tease 202,” $59
- Style Eye Con No. 7 Plush Eye Shadow Palette in “The Lover 220,” $59
- Magic Marc’er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in “Blacquer,” $30
- Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in “Pink of Me 59,” $25
- Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara, $26
- Feather Noir Ultra-Skinny Lash Discovering Mascara, $24
- Brow Wow Defining Longwear Eyebrow Pencil in “Dark Brown 8,” $25
- Brow Tamer Grooming Gel, $24
- Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer, $44
- Re(marc)able Full Cover Concealer in “3 Young,” $32
- Re(marc)able Full Cover Concealer in “7 bright,” $32
- Genius Gel Super-Charged Oil-Free Foundation in “44 Golden Medium,” $48
- Remedy Concealer Pen in “6 After Hours,” $39
- Perfection Powder Featherweight Foundation in “360 Golden,” $46
- #Instamarc Light Filtering Contour Powder in “Dream Filter 20,” $49
- Air Blush Soft Glow Duo in “500 Lush & Libido,” $42
- Lip Lock Moisture Balm, $24
- Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in “Dashing 206,” $30
- Enamored Hi-Shine Gloss Lip Lacquer Lipgloss in “332 Hot Hot Hot,” $28
