Gary’s Tea: Why Nicki Minaj’s Fight With Giuseppe Was Foolish [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

While everybody was wrapped up in the Super Bowl, Nicki Minaj was squaring off against the high-end shoe brand Giuseppe for naming a shoe after her back in the day, but refusing to collaborate with her further. She took to Twitter to turn her Barbz against the brand after feeling disrespected by the brand, and accusing them of racism.
But as Headkrack and Gary With Da Tea point out, this is only one of many moments where hip-hop rides for designer brands who don’t return the favor. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
