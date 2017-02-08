See Who Bow Wow Thinks is the Pettiest Ex on Social Media [VIDEO]

What’s the THOT-iest profession, flyest trend in the 2000’s & who’s the prettiest celebrity ex according to Bow Wow?

This weekend, our Online Editor Bobby Pen, hit the red carpets during Super Bowl 51. While in Houston, she attended the Maxim Magazine 2017 Party where everybody who is anybody was in attendance for the star-studded, multi-million dollar event. DJ Khaled and Travis Scott headlined the event, with a special performance from pop group DNCE, so the entire entertainment industry came out to turn up before the big game. Before heading inside, many VIP guest strolled the red carpet.

Rapper / actor Bow Wow took the challenge to see if he’d get his Black Card Revoked and answered funny questions like “Which profession has the most THOT’s?”, “You was killing ’em in the 2000’s if you had this” and “Who’s the pettiest ex on social media?” He was actually an option for the latter question, so watch the video below to see if he said Safaree, 50 Cent, Gilbert Arenas or himself. See who he said in the video below.