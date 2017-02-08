Artist Profile: Trey Songz

Tremaine Aldon Nerverson or better known as Trey Songz has been stealing hearts since he hit the scene in 2005. The 33 year-old Petersburg Virginia native has put his city on the map being one of the few to come out of the city and have great success.

Trey has been in the game over a decade and has managed to put out 6 albums that have all been within the top 20 of the Billboard 200 chart. We all know him for his music but he is now trying his luck at love… He has a new reality show looking for love similar to Flavor of Love on VH1. Originally I thought this was a joke but “Mr Steal Your Girl” is celebrating valentines day with VH1’s #14daysoflove on Tremaine The Playboy.

Will you be watching?

