WATCH: LeBron James Says He Is ‘Not Sitting’ Tonight Against The Pacers [VIDEO]

LeBron James has sat out the last two games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but his mini-sitting streak appears to be coming to an end because James made it very clear that he is playing tonight!

“I ain’t sitting out tonight,” James stated during Cavs shootaround this morning.

Pacers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night and are currently on a seven game winning streak, while the Cleveland Cavaliers are on three-game winning streak after defeating the Washington Wizards in overtime on Monday.

