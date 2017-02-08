Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj Reunite?

In the early 2000’s everybody remembers when Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj were both signed with Waka Flocka’s Mother Deb. All was good with both artist before Gucci went on his twitter rampage calling out almost everybody in the industry.

Looks like Gucci is on a new rampage making amends with all the people he had beef with. Superbowl Sunday Gucci was seen posing for a picture with Rocko apparently the two put their differences to the side. Gucci then took to Instagram a picture with him and Nicki Minaj. Everything seems to be coming together now that Gucci is back home.

Now the real question is will Gucci and Nicki make music together?

