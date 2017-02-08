Who Gave Big Sean The Best Compliment He Will Not Forget?

Last Week, Big Sean dropped his 8th Album “I Decided”. The album featured some other talented artist like Migos and Jeremih.

One song Big Sean’s fans will not forget is “No Favors” featuring retired rapper Eminem. In one of Big Sean’s interviews he talks about what Eminem said to him that shocked him completely,

” He was telling me how much he loved my verse. I’m like man shut your mouth. He was like, ‘I respect you, you’re one of the most dangerous emcees.”

