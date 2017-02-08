Rihanna Takes Flight For Harper’s Bazaar To Celebrate Their 150th Anniversary

March 2017 will be 150 years of fashion magazine, Harper’s BAZAAR. So of course the publication had to go BIG with their March cover and they chose Rihanna to help them take flight.

Rihanna graces the cover, giving us her blonde hair realness (a la 2012) and beautiful, glowing makeup. We are loving her Chopard earrings. The editorial doesn’t disappoint either, with the Bajan beauty in an Amelia Earhart theme, paying homage to the aviator who was the first woman to fly solo over the Atlantic Ocean. Rihanna stated, “It was a no-brainer for me to team up with Harper’s BAZAAR in honor of a woman who held her own with the big boys.”

Traveling never looked so good!

She looks like a golden goddess wearing a Ralph Lauren Collection dress, with a Ralph Lauren Collection coat draped effortlessly over her shoulder and she gives us a powerful look and gazes off in the distance. Her hat and goggles are vintage. The style icon commented,

“There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer.”

Being that both Amelia Earhart and Rihanna are woman who have dominated in their spaces, it was a nice editorial parallel for Harper’s BAZAAR to utilize Rihanna in their vision.

Like this image, we know Rihanna will continue to take flight. Between her Fenty x Puma line and successful collaborations with high-fashion designers and brands, she’s really claimed her space in multiple industries, focusing on both music and fashion. In the editorial shot above, Rihanna is giving us serious Marilyn Monroe vibes in a white Dior Haute Couture dress and sneakers, pairing the look with a vintage flight cap from the Ralph Lauren Collection. All of her accessories are Chopard.

Beauties, are you feeling the editorial? Tell us in the comments!

DON’T MISS:

Meet The ‘Magic’ Behind The Scenes Of Rihanna’s Live Stream PFW Show

GET THE LOOK: Rihanna Rocks The Boudoir Trend In New York City

GET THE LOOK: NYFW Mens Ambassador Dale Moss Talks His Top 3 Favorite Menswear Trends