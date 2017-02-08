Pregnant Beyonce IS PERFORMING At The Grammys But With One Major Change

Beyonce will in fact be hitting the stage for the Grammys but it due to her pregnancy we will be seeing a different Bey.

Beyonce is “very pregnant” — according to a source with eyes on her as she prepares for her Grammys performance — and the pace onstage will slow dramatically as a result.

Sources connected with the show say Beyonce is in rehearsals for Sunday’s show but the routine is changing constantly and the word is she will not lock the performance in until Saturday night.

There will be an elaborate digital screen onstage, which we’re told will create movement that will cover the slower pace onstage.

And there are other tricks … we're told there will be cameos during Beyonce's performance

