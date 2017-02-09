Gary’s Tea: Did Scottie Pippen’s Wife Pull Off A Major Scheme? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

You might remember that last year, Scottie Pippen and his wife Larsa were reportedly having problems and were headed toward divorce. Larsa had been linked to an affair with Future, of all people, and reports of a 911 call placed by Larsa were circulating.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

