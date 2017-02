Just two months after pictures surfaced the internet of Drake and JLo together, it is being reported that the two are no longer together. Apparently both have really busy schedules and can’t seem to make time for each other. Drake is still on his tour in Europe. JLo is starting her show in Vegas.

JLo took to Instagram stating, “Timing is everything. If it’s meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons.”

