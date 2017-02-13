Artist profile , Juelz Santana

Harlem’s own LaRon Louis James hit the scene in 2005 and has been breaking hearts and topping charts ever since. Better known as Juelz Santana the rapper has been on his grind since age 12 making a name for himself around New York with then Draft Pick group member Malik. The twosome weren’t out long before Juelz was introduced to Cam’ron and rapping for him in his living room. Which clearly left a great impression because he was soon a member of Dipset.

Now Juelz has taken the route most artist are taking now to stay relevant Reality TV… But it seems to have sparked a fire. He has new music set to release this summer and the buzz is, it’s what the game has been missing. His project Dipped in Coke is set release soon.

