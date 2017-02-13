Artist Profile: Cam’ron

Cam’ron Ezike Giles has been in this game for two decades debuting in 1998 and has stayed relevant in a game full of lames without having to become one. Harlem breed Cam’ron proved early on he was an all around threat staring in his first movie Paid In Full (which is a classic) just a couple years after he came on the scene. Being a dope rapper, actor, businessman and most importantly style icon in his own right has kept him as an artist to watch. With ties to the late Biggie (who had a part to play in his start) he is very well respected in the business.

Cam’ron hasn’t had an album out for some years now but still collects a check from his Reebok line, TV appearances on shows like Love and Hip Hop New York and of course pinning most of the hits you hear on the radio.The 41 year-old doesn’t have to put out another record if doesn’t want but you can hear him on Dipset member Juelz Santana’s new project Dipped in Coke coming soon…

