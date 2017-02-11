Radio One Grammy Lounge: Chance The Rapper Talks About His Amazing 2016 & Beyond

Chance The Rapper may be the biggest star in Rap right now. His Album “Coloring Book” along with the Single “No Problems” featuring 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne were nominated for Grammys along and along with his work on the Kanye West Album “The Life Of Pablo,” Chano has 7 nominations under his belt. Not bad for an independent artist who don’t sell his projects!
Chance sits down with Colby Colb to talk about his amazing run in 2016 and whats next.
Related: Radio One Grammy Lounge: Twista Talks Longevity In The Rap Game
Related: Radio One Grammy Lounge: Daya Looks To Have A Big 2017 & Beyond
Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings
16 photos Launch gallery
Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings
1. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox TheatreSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 1 of 16
2. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox TheatreSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 2 of 16
3. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox TheatreSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 3 of 16
4. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox TheatreSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 4 of 16
5. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox TheatreSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 5 of 16
6. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox TheatreSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 6 of 16
7. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox TheatreSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 7 of 16
8. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox TheatreSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 8 of 16
9. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox TheatreSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 9 of 16
10. 14762037331275Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 10 of 16
11. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox TheatreSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 11 of 16
12. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox TheatreSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 12 of 16
13. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox TheatreSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 13 of 16
14. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox TheatreSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 14 of 16
15. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox TheatreSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 15 of 16
16. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox TheatreSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 16 of 16
comments – Add Yours