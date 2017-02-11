Radio One Grammy Lounge: Twista Talks Longevity In The Rap Game



For over 25 years Twista has been killing it in the rap game. From his beginnings on the west side of Chicago, being the first artist signed to Loud Records and then delivering a classic star-turning verse on the Do Or Die classic “Po Pimp” to now, Twista has undoubtedly made his mark in Hip-Hop.

Twista talks with Colby Colb about longevity in music and what he has in store for 2017 in the Radio One Grammy Lounge.