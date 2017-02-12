Radio One Exclusives
2017 NAACP Image Award Winners: The Complete List

4 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
48th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

And the award goes to…

More than 40 winners were revealed during the 2017 NAACP Image Awards as well as the pre-NAACP Awards gala!

Take a look at all the winners of the 2017 NAACP Image Awards below:

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures
Outstanding Drama SeriesQueen Sugar
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy SeriesBlack-ish
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Denzel Washington, FencesOutstanding New Artist: Chance the Rapper

Outstanding Male Artist: Maxwell

Outstanding Female Artist: Beyoncé

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration: “Freedom,” Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar

Outstanding Jazz AlbumLatin American Songbook, Edward Simon

Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary): One Way, Tamela Mann

Outstanding Music Video: “Formation,”  Beyoncé

Outstanding Song (Traditional): “I See A Victory,” Kim Burrell and Pharrell Williams

Outstanding AlbumLemonade, Beyoncé

Outstanding Song (Contemporary): “Freedom,” Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Laurence Fishburne, Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Tichina Arnold, Survivor’s Remorse Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jussie Smollett, Empire Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Naturi Naughton, Power Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic SpecialThe People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special: Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special: Regina King, American Crime

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)BET Love and Happiness White House Special 

Outstanding Talk SeriesSteve Harvey

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition SeriesIyanla: Fix My Life

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)2016 Black Girls Rock

Outstanding Children’s ProgramAn American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win 

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series): Marsai Martin, Black-ish

Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety Program (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble: Roland S. Martin – NewsOne Now with Roland S. Martin 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, MoonlightOutstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Viola Davis, FencesOutstanding Independent Motion PictureMoonlightOutstanding Documentary (Film)13TH

Outstanding Documentary (Television)Roots: A New Vision

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: Kenya Barris, Black-ish

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: Ava DuVernay, Queen Sugar

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television): Charles Murray, Roots–Night 3

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film): Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series: Donald Glover, Atlanta–Value

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series: John Singleton, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story–The Race Card

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television): Rick Famuyiwa, Confirmation

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film): Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film): Idris Elba, The Jungle Book

48th NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet

48th NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet

48th NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet

