2017 NAACP Image Award Winners: The Complete List

And the award goes to…

More than 40 winners were revealed during the 2017 NAACP Image Awards as well as the pre-NAACP Awards gala!

Take a look at all the winners of the 2017 NAACP Image Awards below:

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures Outstanding Drama Series: Queen Sugar Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, Black-ish Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us Outstanding Comedy Series: Black-ish Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Taraji P. Henson, Empire Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Denzel Washington, FencesOutstanding New Artist: Chance the Rapper : Denzel Washington, Fences: Chance the Rapper Outstanding Male Artist: Maxwell Outstanding Female Artist: Beyoncé Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration: “Freedom,” Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar Outstanding Jazz Album: Latin American Songbook, Edward Simon Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary): One Way, Tamela Mann Outstanding Music Video: “Formation,” Beyoncé Outstanding Song (Traditional): “I See A Victory,” Kim Burrell and Pharrell Williams Outstanding Album: Lemonade, Beyoncé Outstanding Song (Contemporary): “Freedom,” Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Laurence Fishburne, Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Tichina Arnold, Survivor’s Remorse Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jussie Smollett, Empire Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Naturi Naughton, Power Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story : Tichina Arnold, Survivor’s Remorse: Jussie Smollett, Empire: Naturi Naughton, Power: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special: Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special: Regina King, American Crime Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special): BET Love and Happiness White House Special Outstanding Talk Series: Steve Harvey Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series: Iyanla: Fix My Life Outstanding Variety (Series or Special): 2016 Black Girls Rock Outstanding Children’s Program: An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series): Marsai Martin, Black-ish Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety Program (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble: Roland S. Martin – NewsOne Now with Roland S. Martin

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, MoonlightOutstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Viola Davis, FencesOutstanding Independent Motion Picture: MoonlightOutstanding Documentary (Film): 13TH : Mahershala Ali, Moonlight: Viola Davis, Fences: Moonlight: 13TH Outstanding Documentary (Television): Roots: A New Vision Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: Kenya Barris, Black-ish Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: Ava DuVernay, Queen Sugar Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television): Charles Murray, Roots–Night 3 Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film): Barry Jenkins, Moonlight Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series: Donald Glover, Atlanta–Value Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series: John Singleton, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story–The Race Card Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television): Rick Famuyiwa, Confirmation Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film): Barry Jenkins, Moonlight Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film): Idris Elba, The Jungle Book