Pacers Drop Their Third Straight As They Fall To The Bucks

After losing tough ones to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards, the Indiana Pacers were hoping to get back on track against the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, instead of getting on the right track, the Pacers struggled once again, causing them to lose 116-110 and increase their losing streak to three games.

Just about every time the Pacers made a run at the lead, the Bucks would respond. Coach Nate McMillan talked about the team’s lack of motor.

“I thought we just didn’t have a motor for whatever reason,” explained Pacers head coach Nate McMillan after the game. “I thought they came out very aggressive from the start and we couldn’t get going. They pretty much did whatever they wanted. We made a couple shots to get back in the game and then they made some plays to get that momentum back.”

Despite the Pacers struggles, there were a few bright spots, including C.J. Miles, who tied his season-high with 23 points, while Monta Ellis provided a spark off the bench, scoring 18 points.

The Pacers host he Spurs on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

