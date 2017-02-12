DeJ Loaf

Dej Loaf is back with…. Jacquees???

10 hours ago

Maybe The title of the new Jacquees and Dej Loaf Mixtape is just that a title… I kinda get the feeling like Jacquees and Deja might be doing a little something more, but back to my business they did put together a joint mixtape called ”F*ck A Friend Zone” yoooooooo

Check out the mixtape stream here.

 

http://www.datpiff.com/Jacquees-DeJ-Loaf-Fuck-A-Friend-Zone-mixtape.828334.html

