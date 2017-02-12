Cam’rom Addresses His Beef With Jim Jones In A 2-Hour Live Stream

Dipset founder Cam’rom is finally speaking out about what led to his fractured relationship with former friend Jim Jones – a direct response to Jim’s emotional interview with Funkmaster Flex. Jim’s side of the story claims he took lots of heat for Cam’rom back in the day (both legally and in the streets) only for Cam to turn his back on him. “And I’ve been up against 20, 30 deep by myself when niggas left me by myself. And I escaped those situations and still come back and give niggas high-five.”

Rather than heading up to the radio station to give his point of view, Cam’ron decided to go the digital route and address the beef during a 2-hour Instagram Live stream (don’t worry, we’ll give you the cliff notes). In his web chat, Cam claims the relationship turned rocky when, years ago, he poked fun at Jim for spoiling his now fiancee Chrissy Lampkin, too early in the relationship. “Jim just met Chrissy and he’s buying her bags and shoes the first two or three weeks he met her,” he said. As a joke, Cam made “Tricky Ricky” t-shirts and had the entire Dipset crew wear them to the studio. Cam says he’s remorseful about the prank, being that he didn’t know their relationship would stand the test of time. “After I did that shirt, everything was downhill, and [Jim Jones] started acting like it’s the business. ‘Cam is robbing us. Cam ain’t this. Cam ain’t doing that.’ That’s when the sh*t fell out…after I made them shirts.”

Cam goes on to squash Capo’s claims that he acted as his “enforcer” during Dipset’s golden days. “He was not my muscle,” Cam said. “He was my man. He was my hypeman,” he later added. “We didn’t grow up together. We got cool at 20 years old. Jim never had the guns, B…I had the guns. Google it.”

The “Oh Boy” rapper also took the opportunity to shut down Jim’s claims that he owes him money. Cam maintains that the two never shared any contracts, and that if Jim took the time to nurture artists Max B (was shot and killed in Queens is currently serving time) and Stack Bundles (who was tragically shot and killed in 2007) he could have had made serious bank. “Them two alone, he could’ve ate,” he said. “But Jim kept using them for his album instead of putting them out. Jim has never put an artist out.”

“He does things off emotion,” Cam’rom continued on about the “We Fly High” rapper. “Even when this is over, he’s gonna write some sh*t on Instagram that’s emotional. He was crying on Love and Hip-Hop. That n**a cries. I’m not dissing him. He didn’t just cry yesterday. He been crying because he’s emotional.”

It’s so sad to see former BFF’s fall out this way. *Pours coconut oil over this situation.* Watch a snippet from Cam’ron’s chat below:

