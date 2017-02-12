Reunited? Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa Were Seen Boo’ed Up At A Pre-Grammys Party

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa held hands and kissed at Clive Davis’s pre-Grammys bash this weekend. Fans of the two PDA-obsessed exes swooned seeing these old lovebirds back together like they never left.

The couple looked well-put together with Amber,33, wearing a Valentine’s Day ready pink-and-red silk dress that hugged her in all the right places. Wiz had his arm around his lady the whole night, wearing a slim-fitting suit with an open dress shirt. The pair, split in September 2014 after a little over a year of marriage, were spotted by a party goers boo’ed up in middle of the ballroom. They held each other close and whispered to each other cheek-to-cheek as they enjoyed the performances from Bel Biv Devoe and Mary J. Blige. Judging by the photos, their vibes were on 100!

Back together? @amberrose and @wizkhalifa. A photo posted by marcmalkin (@marcmalkin) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:10pm PST

Now you may be wondering, “doesn’t Amber already have a man?” Not anymore! Word is, the socialite and her former Dancing With The Stars flame Val Chmerkovski are done. Sources told Us Weekly Amber and Val realized their personalities are “just too different” and Val being busy on tour certainly didn’t help the situation.

Besides, let’s face it – we’ve never seen Amber or Wiz head over heels in love with anyone the way they’ve been with each other. If they decide to show up to the Grammys red carpet to announce their official reunion, we definitely wouldn’t be mad at that.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

