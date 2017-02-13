LHHH Producers: “Fight, and get Fined!!!”

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood is expected to make major changes for Season 4. Not only will the cast line up change, but cast members will find a new clause in their contracts that might encourage them to take more of a “less violent” approach to settling their differences. The producers are threatening to fine cast members for fighting!

Yes, you heard me correctly! For a show that has gained it’s popularity from sassy comments, name calling, drink throwing, flying punches, and compromising situations, it seems as if this would drastically change the flavor of the show. There’s no set amount for the fines as of yet, but producers say it will be based on the severity of the situation, and they may even face suspension or termination.

Do you think this is a good look for the show? Will you continue to watch it without the physical altercations? Leave a comment and let us know what you think!

