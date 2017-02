Dj khaled and The Carters just released a new song called “Shining.” On Jay-Z’s verse Drake fans feel that Hov was most definitely taking shots at Drake.

Here’s Jay-Z’s verse in “Shining”:

” I know y’all aint out here talking numbers right? I know y’all ain’t out here talking summers right? I know you ain’t walking round talking down saying boss sh*t when you a runner, right ?”

Are Drake’s fans right?

