The Game Stops The Dj When Meek Mill’s Song Comes On

The Grammy’s weekend is always a big weekend for the biggest parties. This past weekend Migos hosted a Penthouse party that had Chris Brown, The Game and many other celebrities in attendance. The Game’s turn up quickly came down when the Dj turned on Meek Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares Intro.” The beat didn’t even get to drop before The Game took the microphone from the Dj saying, “This my city, n***a!” He repeated himself a few more times and the Dj quickly changed the song.

The Game isn’t feeling Meek Mill at all!

