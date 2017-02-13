BET AWARDS '14 - Radio Broadcast Center - Day 1

The Game Stops The Dj When Meek Mill’s Song Comes On

3 hours ago

Keisha Nicole
The Grammy’s weekend is always a big weekend for the biggest parties. This past weekend Migos hosted a Penthouse party that had Chris Brown, The Game and many other celebrities in attendance. The Game’s turn up quickly came down when the Dj turned on Meek Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares Intro.” The beat didn’t even get to drop before The Game took the microphone from the Dj saying, “This my city, n***a!” He repeated himself a few more times and the Dj quickly changed the song.

The Game isn’t feeling Meek Mill at all!

