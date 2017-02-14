Solange (And Everyone Else) Thinks Beyoncè Should Have Won Album Of The Year

Beyonce’s little sis, Solange, herself a Grammy winner Sunday night for her song “Cranes In The Sky” from A Seat At the Table, has weighed in on her sister’s Grammy snub. She says that it’s not just about Beyoncè, but about the continuous oversight of Black Grammy artists in the four major categories, including Album Of The Year. Even Adele, who did win for her album 25, didn’t think she should have won.

There have only been two black winners in the last 20 years for album of the year,” [Solange] tweeted Monday afternoon. “There have been over 200 black artist who have performed.”

Shortly after, she offered her social media followers a call to action, tweeting: “Create your own committees, build your own institutions, give your friends awards, award yourself, and be the gold you wanna hold my g’s.”

The posts aren’t the first time Solange — who won the best R&B performance Grammy for “Cranes in the Sky” — has appeared to weigh in on her sister’s snub. After the show, she tweeted “wuddup frank,” sharing a link to Grammy boycotter Frank Ocean‘s open letter to the show’s producers saying the annual awards suffer “cultural bias and general nerve damage.”

Solange later deleted all three of these posts on Monday evening, but she isn’t the only star to speak out against Adele’s win.

Rihanna, went home empty-handed despite eight nods (Drake and Kanye West also had eight; Kanye also went home empty-handed, while Drake won two awards) and a strong critically acclaimed and successful year with her album Anti. The night’s other heralded Black nominee,went home empty-handed despite eight nods (Drake and Kanye West also had eight; Kanye also went home empty-handed, while Drake won two awards) and a strong critically acclaimed and successful year with her album Anti.

