Chance The Rapper Previews Remix With Drake & Future

Wow, what a night for Chance The Rapper! After taking home 3 Grammy’s, hanging out with Jay Z and Rihanna, and performing live with Tamela Mann and Kirk Franklin, Chance stole the show at this years 2017 Grammy’s.

Now we get a taste of a remix from Chance over Drake and Future’s “Grammy” track that was featured on Drizzy’s Views.

No word on when, or if this will see the light of day, but if you’re ever going to play this song, it mine as well be at your Grammy celebration after party with Migos, obviously! Peep the minute clip below!

A video of #ChanceTheRapper previewing his “Grammys” remix with #Drake & #Future surfaced, presumably from a Grammys afterparty! Hopefully we get the full version soon! A post shared by Boom 103.9 (@boomphilly) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:37am PST

If that wasn’t enough, Chance shared some love that he received from some of the industries best right now! This is only the start of a VERY promising career for the Chicago musician.

Love From Drake:

More Love @champagnepapi A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

Love From Kendrick:

Big Brother 💯💯 @kendricklamar A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:49am PST

