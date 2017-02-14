Bow Wow Explains Why He Is Single This Valentine’s Day

It looked like things was coming together for Shad Moss aka Bow Wow. After his break up with ex-fiance Erica Mena, Moss took some well needed time for himself. In that time fans began to wonder who Bow Wow was dating now, from Instagram it looked like he was back together with his daughter’s mother Joie Chavis.

Well if so not anymore! Here’s what Moss took to Instagram:

“I am single on Valentine’s Day because I have yet to find a woman who can handle my crazy lifestyle, my ways, and deal w/ my b*………”

One girl we know will always have his heart is his daughter Shai

