Can You Believe How Much Lil Yachty Paid For His Colorful Grillz?

Lil Yachty made his appearance very special at The Grammy’s over the weekend. Yachty fans will never be able to forget his new grillz that he made sure the cameras got a picture of. The rainbow grillz got a lot of attention on social media some fans shading his grillz by calling them skittles. These aren’t any ordinary type of skittles, it has been reported that Lil Yachty paid 35k for his rainbow grillz.

Icebox Diamonds & Watches, the company who sold Yachty his grillz said, “Each tooth is a different jewel white, blue and yellow diamonds, red rubies and green emeralds to match his vibrant personality.”

Also On Hot 96.3: