Here’s How Drake Tried To Save A Suicidal Man’s Life

Drizzy to the rescue?

Your favorite rapper’s tour bus got caught up in traffic when one man threatened to jump off a bridge in Manchester, England over the weekend. According to the Manchester Evening News, when police blocked roads and attempted to talk the guy down, Drake and his entourage just happened to be around after finishing a show at the Manchester Arena.

The site reports, “One officer was approached by a male from a tour van caught up in the traffic congestion, claiming to be part of Drake’s entourage…He offered for Drake to speak to the male on the bridge, if that would help. The offer was declined with thanks.”

Most importantly, the man was eventually brought down safely and taken to the hospital for professional assessment.

Crisis averted.