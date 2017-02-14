Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans

Future is back and gearing up to take over the music game in 2017.

On Tuesday, the rapper announced he’ll be releasing his new self-titled album this Friday, his first since 2016 release EVOL. Future broke the news on Twitter:

I was preparing the feast. U walked away from the table too soon https://t.co/n1PFChLlyb — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) February 14, 2017

The new 17-track project features stars like Migos, Tory Lanez, and Kodak Black. Future also revealed that he will embark on a new tour, “The Nobody Safe Tour,” which will feature all three of the previously mentioned collaborators, as well as A$AP Ferg and Young Thug on select dates.

Following his big announcement, Freebandz took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with his fans about his growth over the past few years and how the album would reflect that. He wrote, “With all due respect, Im asking you to be loving, patient, and kind enough to understand my creativity is to heal wounds, not make new ones. However, the greater the risk, the greater the reward. Especially when you have great intentions for every individual that has played a major role in your life experiences. Now bare with me through my trials and tribulations, my wrong’s and my rights. Find time to forgive me for any hurt or heartbreak I may have caused loving selfishly!”

Could this mean we’ll hear a track about Ciara? Future drops this Friday on iTunes.