Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell’s ‘Good Burger’ Inspired Pregnancy Announcement

Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell, known for his comedic role on All That, channeled his Good Burger character to announce he and his wife Asia Lee are expecting their first child.
#SURPRISE Yup We have a bun in the oven! 😍🍔 thank you @iamkelmitchell for loving me unconditionally from the very beginning!! I am blessed enough to get to call you my best friend & my husband everyday & now I get to call you my baby daddy! Lolol I love you so much! 😘😙😚 #thankyouJesus🙏 #Blessed #specialdelivery #BlessedWife ❤️ photo credit: 📸📷 @ohmyjosephine
Kel recently appeared in-character at the Super Bowl. This is his third child.
