Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell’s ‘Good Burger’ Inspired Pregnancy Announcement

16 hours ago

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell, known for his comedic role on All That, channeled his Good Burger character to announce he and his wife Asia Lee are expecting their first child.

Kel recently appeared in-character at the Super Bowl. This is his third child.

