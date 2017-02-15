DayPartyCockTALES| Did The Weeknd Come For Justin Bieber In “Some Way” Feature?

TSR STAFF: Talia O. @theclosetratchet _____________________________________ Last month, TMZ caught up with #JustinBieber where he shaded #TheWeeknd as he was getting into his car. The cameraman asked whether or not the singer could listen to a Weeknd song if it came on and he said, “Hell no, I can’t listen to a Weeknd song. That sh*t’s wack.” This interview came after news broke that Bieber's ex, #SelenaGomez, had moved on with the #Starboy singer, so Bieber may have just been a little jealous. _____________________________________ Still, his comments qualified him for a lyrical a** whooping. The Weeknd was recently featured on a song called 'Some Way' by #NAV which appears to be a diss track aimed at Bieber. He seems to call out the 'Sorry' singer for being jealous that he's dating his ex. To add insult to injury, The Weeknd even claims that his sex is better! _____________________________________ Some of the lyrics to 'Some Way' read, "I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me/She say my f*** and my tongue game a remedy" and "I just took that chick, and I know you — read more at TheShadeRoom.com (link in bio)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:09pm PST